Alibaba Health Information Technology to buy AJK Technology for $1.73 bln

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Investment holding company Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd 0241.HK said on Tuesday it would buy entire stake in AJK Technology Holding Ltd from a unit of Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK for HK$13.51 billion ($1.73 billion).

($1 = 7.7957 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by John Biju in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((John.Biju@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.