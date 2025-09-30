Alibaba Health Information Technology (ALBHF) Price Target Increased by 15.54% to 0.77

The average one-year price target for Alibaba Health Information Technology (OTCPK:ALBHF) has been revised to $0.77 / share. This is an increase of 15.54% from the prior estimate of $0.67 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.49 to a high of $1.45 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 60.33% from the latest reported closing price of $0.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 101 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alibaba Health Information Technology. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 5.21% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALBHF is 0.17%, an increase of 13.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.16% to 559,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 215,594K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 271,106K shares , representing a decrease of 25.75%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALBHF by 0.15% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 73,178K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,064K shares , representing a decrease of 13.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBHF by 21.49% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 68,402K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,524K shares , representing a decrease of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBHF by 22.08% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 52,070K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,438K shares , representing an increase of 3.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBHF by 15.28% over the last quarter.

MCHI - iShares MSCI China ETF holds 13,876K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,252K shares , representing an increase of 4.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALBHF by 10.64% over the last quarter.

