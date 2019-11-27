Alibaba Had a Strong Hong Kong Debut. HSBC Says the Stock Is Still a Buy.

Analyst Binnie Wong says Alibaba is likely to outstrip its peers in terms of revenue growth and sustainable profits.

Alibaba Group Holding’s Hong Kong-listed shares began trading Tuesday, surging almost 7%. HSBC says it still likes the original, New York-listed shares.

In a note to clients on Wednesday, the bank said it is sticking with its Buy rating on the New York stock.

So far this year, Alibaba’s American depositary shares (ticker: BABA) have performed well, with a 45% year-to-date gain, compared with the S&P 500’s 25% rise. The stock was up 1.5% in Wednesday trading.

Last week, the China e-commerce giant sold $13 billion in stock in a secondary offering. It was the largest stock sale of 2019.

Demand was strong—big news in and of itself. The fact that investors responded eagerly showed that markets aren’t too concerned about the effects on China’s largest internet retailer from the trade war, the protests and violence in Hong Kong, and slowing Chinese economic growth.

“Revenue growth and sustainable profits [are] likely to outpace global tech peers,” HSBC’s Binnie Wong wrote in the note. Wong says Alibaba’s losses from new initiatives will diminish as the unit economics of its consumer business improve due to cross-selling and increasing orders for nonfood items.

Wong also thinks that the company’s cloud-computing business can withstand rising competition from companies such as Tencent Holdings (TCEHY). Alibaba already has four times Tencent’s market share, she noted, saying it is far ahead of its peers in terms of technology, an advantage she says “cannot be easily overtaken by time and capital.”

That tech and the company’s commercial ecosystem, she believes, will help Alibaba remain dominant.

