Alibaba Group Releases Annual Fiscal Report

May 23, 2024 — 11:08 am EDT

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has announced its annual report for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available on their website. The company, with a weighted voting rights structure, alerts shareholders and potential investors to be cautious about the associated risks. Alibaba’s shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under two codes and its American depositary shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange as BABA.

