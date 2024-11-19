Alibaba Group Prices $2.65 Billion in Bond Offerings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has announced the pricing of its latest offering of senior unsecured notes, raising a total of US$2.65 billion in USD notes and RMB17 billion in RMB notes. The funds will be used for general corporate purposes, including debt repayment and share repurchases, with the USD notes set to close on November 26, 2024, and the RMB notes on November 28, 2024. This strategic move could potentially impact Alibaba’s financial leverage and investor interest in the company’s debt offerings.

