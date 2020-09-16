US Markets
Alibaba Group opens China factory in new manufacturing initiative

Josh Horwitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N announced a new business initiative for smart manufacturing on Wednesday called Xunxi Digital Technology Company, as part of which it is opening a pilot factory in the Chinese city of Hangzhou.

