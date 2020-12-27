US Markets

Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to $10 bln

Kanishka Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion. "This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022," Alibaba said in a statement late on Sunday.

