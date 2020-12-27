Alibaba Group increases share repurchase programme to $10 bln

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK said on Sunday its board has authorized an increase in the company's share repurchase programme to $10 billion from $6 billion.

"This Share Repurchase Program will be effective for a two-year period through the end of 2022," Alibaba said in a statement late on Sunday.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.