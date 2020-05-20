US Markets
Alibaba group holding to invest 10 billion yuan in artificial intelligent system

Josh Horwitz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will invest 10 billion yuan ($1.41 billion) into an AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) system centered around its Tmall Genie smart speaker, the company announced on Wednesday. ($1 = 7.1039 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Josh Horwitz, editing by Louise Heavens) ((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;)) nB9N28T01W

