Alibaba group holding to invest 10 billion yuan in artificial intelligent system

SHANGHAI, May 20 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N will invest 10 billion yuan ($1.41 billion) into an AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) system centered around its Tmall Genie smart speaker, the company announced on Wednesday.

