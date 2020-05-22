Markets
Alibaba Group Holding Q4 Earnings Conference Call At 7:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) will host a conference call at 7:30 AM ET on May 22, 2020, to discuss Q4 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.alibabagroup.com/en/ir/earnings

To listen to the call, dial +1 347 549 4094 (US) or +65 6713 5330 (International) with Conference ID: 5870545.

For a replay call, dial +61 2 8199 0299, Conference ID 5870545.

