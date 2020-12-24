Alibaba Group Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BABA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (Symbol: BABA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $246.02, changing hands as low as $217.78 per share. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd shares are currently trading down about 14% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BABA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BABA's low point in its 52 week range is $169.95 per share, with $319.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $218.16.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.