ALIBABA GROUP Earnings Results: $BABA Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 20, 2025 — 06:30 am EST

February 20, 2025 — 06:30 am EST

ALIBABA GROUP ($BABA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $21.27 per share, beating estimates of $20.00 by $1.27. The company also reported revenue of $278,592,326,600, missing estimates of $285,206,773,782 by $-6,614,447,182.

ALIBABA GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 518 institutional investors add shares of ALIBABA GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 716 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • SANDERS CAPITAL, LLC removed 9,563,157 shares (-51.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $810,860,082
  • PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 6,788,119 shares (-53.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $575,564,610
  • BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 6,408,727 shares (+544.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $543,395,962
  • TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD removed 4,743,338 shares (-51.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $402,187,629
  • HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. removed 3,940,300 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $334,098,037
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 3,868,108 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $327,976,877
  • DODGE & COX removed 3,616,800 shares (-20.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $306,668,472

ALIBABA GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

