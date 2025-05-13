ALIBABA GROUP Earnings Preview: Recent $BABA Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALIBABA GROUP ($BABA) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $241,988,706,263 and earnings of $13.20 per share.

ALIBABA GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 677 institutional investors add shares of ALIBABA GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 644 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ALIBABA GROUP Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BABA stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BABA stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 9 times. They made 8 purchases worth up to $120,000 on 03/03, 02/25, 02/21, 02/10, 01/30, 01/29 and 1 sale worth up to $50,000 on 03/04.

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 3 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $30,000 on 02/12, 01/31 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 12/16.

ALIBABA GROUP Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BABA in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 02/22/2025

UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/19/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/10/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 11/18/2024

