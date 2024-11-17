News & Insights

Alibaba Group Announces Upcoming Financial Report

November 17, 2024 — 07:12 pm EST

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is set to provide its interim financial report and other updates to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 18, 2024. The company, listed on both the Hong Kong and New York Stock Exchanges, operates under a weighted voting rights structure, which might pose potential risks for investors. Shareholders and potential investors should stay informed about these developments to make educated decisions about their investments.

