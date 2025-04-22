Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) revealed 18 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $498,935, and 11 were calls, valued at $2,133,041.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $140.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 7421.23 with a total volume of 12,444.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $140.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.05 $7.85 $7.8 $140.00 $1.5M 8.0K 2.0K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/25/25 $18.8 $17.9 $18.4 $95.00 $183.9K 501 150 BABA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $3.95 $3.75 $3.85 $100.00 $135.1K 10.8K 406 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.55 $3.0 $3.0 $75.00 $135.0K 4.1K 450 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.95 $8.15 $8.36 $110.00 $92.1K 4.0K 148

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

With a trading volume of 6,132,050, the price of BABA is up by 3.41%, reaching $113.91.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $169.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $169. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for BABA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.