Alibaba Gr Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For November 13

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 18 options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) summing a total amount of $949,572.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 370,011.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $115.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $4.95 $4.8 $4.92 $95.00 $217.9K 8.3K 467 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $9.7 $9.55 $9.69 $87.50 $96.9K 94 100 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $7.1 $7.08 $95.00 $80.7K 7.6K 226 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.45 $3.35 $3.35 $90.00 $67.0K 6.5K 227 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $13.35 $13.1 $13.1 $105.00 $65.5K 3.8K 58

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Alibaba Gr Hldgs Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 1,542,776, with BABA's price up by 0.1%, positioned at $91.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 2 days. What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $120.0.

* An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $137. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $113.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

