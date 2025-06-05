Alibaba Gr Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For June 05

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 49 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $1,134,947 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $2,805,894.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $220.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alibaba Gr Hldgs stands at 7621.44, with a total volume reaching 27,977.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alibaba Gr Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $90.0 to $220.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.75 $10.7 $10.75 $100.00 $557.9K 4.5K 1.8K BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.85 $3.7 $3.8 $145.00 $496.2K 11.1K 1.3K BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $11.05 $10.8 $10.85 $100.00 $246.2K 4.5K 232 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/27/25 $3.95 $3.8 $3.84 $121.00 $153.8K 63 438 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $15.25 $15.05 $15.1 $120.00 $151.0K 8.2K 252

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

With a volume of 10,104,647, the price of BABA is up 0.5% at $120.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $159.33.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for BABA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy

