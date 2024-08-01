Alibaba Gr Hldgs Unusual Options Activity For August 01

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BABA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 62% bullish and 12% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $75,000, and 7 calls, totaling $431,324.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $77.5 to $82.5 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $77.5 to $82.5 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.55 $12.1 $12.55 $80.00 $124.2K 178 253 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.55 $12.05 $12.55 $80.00 $115.4K 178 183 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.5 $7.25 $7.5 $77.50 $75.0K 217 0 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $5.9 $5.8 $5.85 $82.50 $58.5K 692 100 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $12.55 $12.1 $12.55 $80.00 $38.9K 178 288

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status With a volume of 843,425, the price of BABA is up 0.3% at $79.08. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days. What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $116.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $116.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.