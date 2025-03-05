Alibaba Gr Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) revealed 29 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $313,516, and 22 were calls, valued at $2,018,271.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $85.0 to $200.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alibaba Gr Hldgs's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $85.0 to $200.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.3 $13.1 $13.1 $140.00 $393.0K 11.0K 580 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.85 $9.8 $9.8 $150.00 $196.0K 2.6K 203 BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $52.6 $52.25 $52.47 $85.00 $157.3K 13.6K 70 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $13.15 $13.1 $13.1 $140.00 $131.0K 11.0K 580 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.9 $12.8 $12.8 $140.00 $128.0K 11.0K 1.1K

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 9,817,592, the price of BABA is up by 5.2%, reaching $136.6. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $160.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $190. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $150. * In a positive move, an analyst from Bernstein has upgraded their rating to Outperform and adjusted the price target to $165. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $125. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

