Alibaba Gr Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $436,554 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $483,254.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $70.0 to $125.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alibaba Gr Hldgs stands at 4850.79, with a total volume reaching 4,001.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alibaba Gr Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/22/24 $3.9 $3.9 $3.9 $91.00 $195.1K 9.6K 503 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $18.85 $18.0 $18.45 $70.00 $184.5K 763 100 BABA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $1.72 $1.69 $1.69 $87.00 $84.5K 268 2 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.27 $2.13 $2.27 $95.00 $68.1K 9.5K 341 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.6 $2.43 $2.6 $90.00 $65.0K 13.5K 287

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs With a trading volume of 2,043,068, the price of BABA is down by -1.78%, reaching $87.76. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $114.75.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

