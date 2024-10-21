Alibaba Gr Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alibaba Gr Hldgs. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) revealed 30 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 46% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $185,689, and 27 were calls, valued at $1,805,419.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $220.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 7114.3 with a total volume of 10,759.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.7 $4.6 $4.6 $110.00 $235.2K 24.7K 161 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.55 $14.35 $14.41 $90.00 $144.0K 9.7K 19 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $9.35 $9.2 $9.2 $105.00 $138.0K 2.9K 361 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $22.7 $22.6 $22.7 $80.00 $113.5K 5.8K 51 BABA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $2.11 $2.0 $2.0 $105.00 $100.0K 2.8K 509

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs With a trading volume of 3,056,921, the price of BABA is down by -1.47%, reaching $100.92. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.