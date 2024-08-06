Alibaba Gr Hldgs Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in BABA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for Alibaba Gr Hldgs. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $473,824, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,515,149.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $110.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alibaba Gr Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $110.0, over the past month.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $5.9 $5.7 $5.75 $75.00 $575.0K 24.8K 1.0K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $50.8 $46.0 $48.73 $30.00 $243.6K 50 0 BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $25.55 $21.55 $25.54 $100.00 $194.1K 5 0 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.65 $2.61 $2.83 $110.00 $138.6K 104 0 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.25 $100.00 $106.2K 2.6K 347

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

In light of the recent options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs Currently trading with a volume of 4,370,994, the BABA's price is up by 1.51%, now at $78.14. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 9 days. Expert Opinions on Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $116.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $116.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

