Alibaba Gr Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 42 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,004,314 and 24, calls, for a total amount of $1,589,274.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $250.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alibaba Gr Hldgs's significant trades, within a strike price range of $60.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $18.7 $17.85 $18.39 $120.00 $183.9K 1.0K 0 BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $16.75 $15.4 $16.0 $135.00 $160.0K 4.6K 100 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $28.3 $28.05 $28.17 $95.00 $112.6K 1.0K 49 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/30/25 $1.89 $1.83 $1.86 $122.00 $111.4K 713 1.3K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $26.55 $26.05 $26.22 $95.00 $104.8K 7.7K 49

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Trading volume stands at 5,550,631, with BABA's price down by -0.72%, positioned at $120.6.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 83 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Alibaba Gr Hldgs

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $159.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $160. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $142. * An analyst from Benchmark persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $176.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for BABA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.