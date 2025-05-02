Alibaba Gr Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 36 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $218,730, and 30 are calls, for a total amount of $6,679,708.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.5 to $175.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 7638.85 with a total volume of 22,425.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $115.7 $115.1 $115.4 $10.00 $1.1M 45 418 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $115.55 $115.2 $115.34 $10.00 $1.1M 45 610 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $115.65 $115.1 $115.33 $10.00 $1.1M 45 514 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $115.75 $115.1 $115.37 $10.00 $657.6K 45 117 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $116.05 $115.5 $115.76 $10.00 $625.1K 45 226

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status

With a volume of 11,454,469, the price of BABA is up 4.36% at $125.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 13 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $169.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs, maintaining a target price of $169.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for BABA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

