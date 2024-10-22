Alibaba Gr Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 45 uncommon options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48% bullish and 48%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $593,045, and 34 are calls, for a total amount of $2,149,036.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $145.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades today is 5815.15 with a total volume of 47,776.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $145.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.85 $3.8 $3.85 $120.00 $251.7K 2.1K 677 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.3 $6.2 $6.21 $105.00 $186.3K 14.6K 773 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $5.5 $5.4 $5.5 $100.00 $130.3K 10.5K 235 BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $5.8 $5.7 $5.8 $102.00 $116.0K 967 167 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.2 $1.13 $1.13 $102.00 $113.6K 3.5K 6.6K

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Alibaba Gr Hldgs, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs With a trading volume of 8,366,163, the price of BABA is down by -0.9%, reaching $100.0. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 23 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

