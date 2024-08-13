Alibaba Gr Hldgs Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BABA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $167,300, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $567,905.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $105.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Alibaba Gr Hldgs stands at 3066.88, with a total volume reaching 1,201.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Alibaba Gr Hldgs, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.05 $7.0 $7.05 $80.00 $176.2K 2.4K 0 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $24.45 $23.9 $23.9 $105.00 $167.3K 1 0 BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.6 $27.55 $27.6 $60.00 $107.5K 116 39 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $2.54 $2.45 $2.46 $85.00 $50.4K 17.9K 339 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/30/24 $7.1 $6.95 $7.0 $75.00 $35.0K 759 50

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

In light of the recent options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,483,031, the price of BABA is up by 0.17%, reaching $81.05. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 2 days from now. Expert Opinions on Alibaba Gr Hldgs

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $116.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $116.

