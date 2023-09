(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) shares are gaining more than 4 percent on Friday morning on improved investor sentiments after China considered relaxing limits of foreign ownership of domestically listed firms.

Currently, shares are at $87.75, up 4.32 percent from the previous close of $84.11 on a volume of 6,311,940.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.