BABA

Alibaba freezes executive pay rise amid China's big tech crackdown -sources

Contributors
Yingzhi Yang Reuters
Cheng Leng Reuters
Yilei Sun Reuters
Sophie Yu Reuters
Tony Munroe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding has frozen pay raises for senior executives in 2021, and is instead giving junior staff bigger pay rises, sources said, in an effort to retain its main workforce amid a regulatory clampdown.

BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N has frozen pay raises for senior executives in 2021, and is instead giving junior staff bigger pay rises, sources said, in an effort to retain its main workforce amid a regulatory clampdown.

"Talent is Alibaba Group's most important asset. We have a robust and competitive compensation system that reflects our priorities in cultivating our next generation of talents," Alibaba said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Cheng Leng, Yilei Sun, Sophie Yu, and Tony Munroe; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Yingzhi.Yang@thomsonreuters.com; +861056692133;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BABA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters