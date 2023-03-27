BABA

Alibaba founder Jack Ma returns to China for school visit - SCMP citing sources

Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

March 27, 2023 — 01:40 am EDT

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters) - Alibaba 9988.HK founder Jack Ma has returned to China and visited a school he founded in the city of Hangzhou, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday, citing sources.

Ma, who is also the founder of Ant Group, discussed education and ChatGPT technology with the school, according to the report.

Alibaba owns the South China Morning Post.

Shares of Alibaba rose more than 4% after the news.

The report also said the billionaire businessman, who is a former English teacher, returned to China after a brief stop in Hong Kong, where he met friends and also briefly visited Art Basel.

Ma recently relinquished control over Ant Group, a Chinese fintech giant, in an overhaul that seeks to draw a line under a wider regulatory crackdown.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Gerry Doyle)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.