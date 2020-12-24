Alibaba Faces Investigation In China Pursuant To Anti-Monopoly Law - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) said the company has received a notice of investigation from the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China. The SAMR has commenced an investigation against Alibaba pursuant to the Anti-Monopoly Law.

Alibaba Group stated that the company will actively cooperate with the SAMR's investigation. Alibaba Group noted that its business operations remain normal.

Alibaba Group and its related companies operate leading wholesale and retail online marketplaces as well as businesses in cloud computing, digital media and entertainment, innovation initiatives and others.

