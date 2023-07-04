News & Insights

BABA

Alibaba exploring options for video platforms Youku, Tudou -Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

July 04, 2023 — 03:43 am EDT

Written by Jahnavi Nidumolu for Reuters ->

July 4 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK is exploring options for its video streaming platforms Youku and Tudou, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

One of the options under consideration is to inject the assets into Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd 1060.HK and bolster the scope of the Hong Kong-listed company, Bloomberg reported.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Jahnavi.Nidumolu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BABA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.