Alibaba exploring options for video platforms Youku, Tudou -Bloomberg News

July 4 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK is exploring options for its video streaming platforms Youku and Tudou, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

One of the options under consideration is to inject the assets into Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd 1060.HK and bolster the scope of the Hong Kong-listed company, Bloomberg reported.

(Reporting by Jahnavi Nidumolu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

