Alibaba executive vice chairman says Jack Ma lying low - CNBC

June 15 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding BABA.N founder Jack Ma is fine and "lying low right now", the Chinese e-commerce giant's executive vice chairman, Joe Tsai, said in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday.

Following Ma's criticism of the Chinese regulatory system last year, the authorities have come down heavily on the company, leading to the shelving of financial affiliate Ant Group's IPO. Ma has been largely out of public view ever since.

Tsai told CNBC that what is happening to Ma needs to be separated from what is happening to Alibaba's business.

He also added that the company's financial business is under restructuring.

