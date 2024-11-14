Alibaba Discloses U.S. Investment Holdings

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has filed a Form 13F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing its investment holdings for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. As an institutional investment manager, Alibaba is required to disclose its equity positions in U.S. exchange-traded stocks and funds exceeding $100 million. This filing provides insights into Alibaba’s strategic investments and is pivotal for investors monitoring the company’s financial maneuvers.

