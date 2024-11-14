News & Insights

Stocks

Alibaba Discloses U.S. Investment Holdings

November 14, 2024 — 07:08 pm EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has filed a Form 13F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing its investment holdings for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. As an institutional investment manager, Alibaba is required to disclose its equity positions in U.S. exchange-traded stocks and funds exceeding $100 million. This filing provides insights into Alibaba’s strategic investments and is pivotal for investors monitoring the company’s financial maneuvers.

For further insights into HK:9988 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.