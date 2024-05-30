Alibaba Completes $5 Billion Convertible Notes Offering

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) has released an update.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited has successfully completed a private offering of $5 billion in 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2031, including full exercise of an additional $500 million option by initial purchasers. These notes, potentially convertible into cash, Alibaba’s ADSs, or a mix, have provisions to limit dilution from conversions, such as capped call transactions. The offering aims to reduce potential dilution to ordinary shares and ADSs upon conversion, with terms that cater to qualified institutional buyers and certain non-U.S. persons.

For further insights into HK:9988 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.