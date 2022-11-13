Alibaba Cloud Says Supported 11.11 Shopping Festival; 8% Saving In Computing Cost Per Resource Unit

(RTTNews) - Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group (BABA), said it has supported the group's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, reflecting its high-performance computing and innovative technology. The group reported an 8% year-on-year saving in computing cost per resource unit from April 1 to November 11.

Alibaba Cloud's cloud-native database products significantly expanded the capacity of consumers' shopping carts by more than a double, from 120 items to 300.

Alibaba's technology in 3D modeling leverages a neural radiance field (NeRF), a neural network technology for generating novel views of complex 3D scenes. During this year's 11.11, it assisted luxurious retail and furniture brands, like Burberry, Estee Lauder and SK-II, to build virtual stores on the e-commerce platform Tmall.

During this year's 12-day festival from October 31 to November 11, nearly 2 million packages were delivered by Xiaomanlv vehicles, Alibaba's last-mile logistics vehicle. This is double the package delivery volume from the same period last year.

Alibaba Cloud's five hyper-scale data centers across China also doubled the amount of clean energy used to support this year's 11.11 compared to last year. More than 32 million kilowatt-hours of electricity used by Alibaba Cloud to support 11.11 this year came from renewable energy, up by 30% on a daily basis average compared to last year. Additionally, Alibaba Cloud's Heyuan data center, the cloud company's largest hyper-scale data center in South China, now runs entirely on clean energy.

