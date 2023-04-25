News & Insights

Alibaba Cloud cuts prices by up to 50% for core, storage products - Securities Times

April 25, 2023 — 10:51 pm EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 26 (Reuters) - Alibaba Cloud has cut prices for its core and storage products by up to 50%, Securities Times reported on Wednesday.

The price cuts are aimed at expanding its user base and market penetration, the report said.

