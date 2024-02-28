Alibaba Cloud announces steepest price cut in race for AI customers

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 29 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Cloud on Thursday said it will slash prices of some of its products by as much as 55%, its most severe price cut to date, amid intensifying competition to attract heavy users, particularly artificial intelligence software developers.

This would be the second time the cloud arm of Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK has cut prices in less than a year after reductions of as much as 50% in April.

"We decided to launch the price reduction campaign to lower the threshold of cloud services for more enterprises and developers," Alibaba Cloud executive Liu Weiguang said at a conference in Beijing on Thursday.

Alibaba wants to build the market's most open cloud, Liu said.

Alibaba Cloud was one of China's earliest entrants to cloud computing. It currently serves about one-third of the local market.

(Reporting by Josh Ye and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christopher Cushing)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.