Alibaba CEO says China's internet policies need to evolve to help industry

WUZHEN, China, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chinese internet companies have moved to the forefront of the industry with the help of government policies, but regulations need to evolve with the times to help the industry manage problems and its development, Alibaba Group's CEO said.

Daniel Zhang made the comments at the World Internet Conference on Monday.

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Josh Horwitz in Wuzhen, writing by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((brenda.goh@thomsonreuters.com; +86 (0) 21 2083 0088; Reuters Messaging: brenda.goh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.