Alibaba boasts $70.6 bln sales in first post-virus Singles' Day

Contributor
Josh Horwitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's Alibaba said orders on its e-commerce platform during the Singles' Day shopping event hit 467.5 billion yuan ($70.6 billion) by Wednesday evening.

The world's biggest sales event - eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States - spans four main days this year.

