Alibaba boasts $70.6 bln sales in first post-virus Singles' Day

HANGZHOU, China Nov 11 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba 9988.HK said orders on its e-commerce platform during the Singles' Day shopping event hit 467.5 billion yuan ($70.6 billion) by Wednesday evening.

The world's biggest sales event - eclipsing Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States - spans four main days this year.

