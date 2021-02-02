Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 2 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, BABA.N beat Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as its e-commerce business benefited from a switch to online shopping triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose 37% to 221.08 billion yuan ($34.24 billion) in the three months ended Dec. 31, above estimates of 214.38 billion yuan, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 6.4566 Chinese yuan renminbi)

