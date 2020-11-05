Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

BABA

China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as its core e-commerce business continued to grow following China's emergence from the coronavirus lockdown.

Revenue rose 30% to 155.06 billion yuan in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to estimates of 154.74 yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

