Alibaba beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 5 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd BABA.N beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, as its core e-commerce business continued to grow following China's emergence from the coronavirus lockdown.

Revenue rose 30% to 155.06 billion yuan in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to estimates of 154.74 yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

