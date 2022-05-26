Alibaba beats estimates for quarterly revenue

May 26 (Reuters) - China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, BABA.N on Thursday beat market expectations for fourth-quarter revenue, powered by demand for its ecommerce and cloud services as lockdowns in the country's biggest cities forced offices to shift to remote work.

Revenue rose 9% to 204.05 billion yuan ($30.35 billion) in the quarter. Analysts on an average had expected revenue of 199.25 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 6.7240 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.