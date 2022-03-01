US Markets
Alibaba-backed food delivery service to waive commission fees in areas hit by COVID

Josh Horwitz Reuters
Ele.me, a food delivery service backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Wednesday it will cut or waive commission fees for businesses in 87 areas affected by COVID-19 in China.

Ele.me said it would commit an initial sum of 20 million yuan ($3.17 million) to the effort.

($1 = 6.3130 Chinese yuan)

