Alibaba-backed food delivery service to waive commission fees in areas hit by COVID

SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - Ele.me, a food delivery service backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd 9988.HK, said on Wednesday it will cut or waive commission fees for businesses in 87 areas affected by COVID-19 in China.

Ele.me said it would commit an initial sum of 20 million yuan ($3.17 million) to the effort.

($1 = 6.3130 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Josh.Horwitz@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830007;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.