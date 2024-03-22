News & Insights

Alibaba-backed fintech firm Akulaku secures $100 mln financing from HSBC, CEO says

March 22, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Written by Stefanno Sulaiman for Reuters ->

JAKARTA, March 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian online lending platform Akulaku, which is backed by China's Alibaba 9988.HK, has recently secured $100 million of debt financing from London-based HSBC, Akulaku's CEO said on Friday.

William Li told Reuters the proceeds from HSBC's financing will be used to settle some of Akulaku's debts.

Akulaku has a presence in the Philippines, Malaysia and Thailand, plus Indonesia, its major market for the company.

In 2022, Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and Thailand's Siam Commercial Bank invested $200 million and $100 million, respectively, in Akulaku.

