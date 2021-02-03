Alibaba (BABA) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $3.38 per ADS, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.11. Also, the bottom line increased 21% year over year.



It reported revenues of RMB221.1 billion (US$33.9 billion), up 37% from the prior-year quarter. The year-over-year revenue increase was driven by strength in the company’s China commerce retail business and cloud computing business.



Also, revenues outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of US$32.5 billion.

Revenues by Segments

Alibaba has four reportable segments — Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives. The details of these segments are discussed below.

Core Commerce: This segment comprises marketplaces operating in retail and wholesale commerce in China, as well as international commerce. The segment’s revenues for the quarter totaled RMB195.5 billion (US$30 billion), reflecting an increase of 38% on a year-over-year basis.



China commerce retail business (accounting for 69% of total revenues) — The business vertical’s revenues for the quarter were RMB153.7 billion (US$23.6 billion), reflecting an increase of 39% year over year.



China commerce wholesale business (2% of total revenues) — This business generated revenues of RMB3.8 billion (US$587 million), reflecting a 14% increase from the year-ago quarter. The increase in average revenues from paying members on 1688.com aided revenue growth.



International commerce retail business (5% of total revenues) — Revenues for the quarter were RMB10.2 billion (US$1.6 billion), increasing 37% year over year. The increase was driven by revenue growth from Lazada and Trendyol.



International commerce wholesale business (2% of total revenues) — This business generated revenues of RMB3.8 billion (US$577 million), which increased 53% from the prior-year quarter. The growth was due to an increase in the number of paying members on the alibaba.com platform and revenues generated by cross-border related value added services.



Cainiao logistics services (5% of total revenues) — This business generated revenues of RMB11.4 billion (US$1.7 billion), up 51% year over year. The segment represents revenues from growing cross-border and international commerce retail businesses.



Local consumer services (4% of total revenues) — This business generated revenues of RMB8.3 billion (US$1.3 billion), which increased 10% year over year.



Others business (2% of total revenues) — The business generated revenues of RMB4.4 billion (US$675 million), reflecting a 63% year-over-year increase.



Cloud Computing: This segment comprises Alibaba Cloud that offers a complete suite of cloud services. The top line for the quarter was RMB16.1 billion (US$2.5 billion), up 50% from the year-ago figure, driven by growth in revenues from customers in Internet and retail industries.



Digital Media and Entertainment: The segment operates businesses through media properties that include UCWeb, Youku Tudou, OTT TV service, Alibaba Music and Alibaba Sports. Revenues from the segment were RMB8.1 billion (US$1.2 billion), reflecting an increase of 1% on a year-over-year basis.



Innovation Initiatives and Others: This segment includes businesses such as the YunOS operating system, AutoNavi, DingTalk enterprise messaging and others. Revenues for the quarter were RMB1.3 billion (US$207 million), up 9% year over year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Alibaba Group Holding Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Alibaba Group Holding Limited Quote

Key Metrics

Mobile Monthly Active Users (MAUs) — Mobile MAUs were 902 million, improving 9.6% from the prior-year quarter and 2.9% sequentially.



Annual Active Consumers — China retail marketplaces had 779 million annual active buyers, reflecting 9.2% year-over-year growth and 2.4% sequential improvement.

Operating Results

Alibaba’s operating expenses (product development + sales and marketing + general and administrative) of RMB47.6 billion increased 38.9% from a year ago.



Operating income was RMB49 billion versus RMB39.6 billion in the year-ago quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 22% year over year to RMB68.4 billion (US$10.5 billion).

Cash Flow/Share Repurchase

Net cash flow from operations was RMB103.2 billion (US$15.8 billion) and free cash flow was RMB96.2 billion (US$14.7 billion) for the fiscal third quarter.

