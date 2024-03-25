Alibaba (BABA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Alibaba (BABA) ended the recent trading session at $71.46, demonstrating a -0.93% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.41%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.27%.

The online retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 5.04% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.05%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Alibaba in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.56, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $31.19 billion, indicating a 2.89% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $8.86 per share and revenue of $131.88 billion, which would represent changes of +11.59% and +4.62%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alibaba. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Alibaba boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Alibaba is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.11.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.