Alibaba (BABA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Alibaba (BABA) closed the most recent trading day at $150.90, moving -3.43% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.99%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.65%.

The online retailer's shares have seen a decrease of 1.18% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Alibaba in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.24, down 23.55% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $41.33 billion, indicating a 7.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.42 per share and a revenue of $146.08 billion, indicating changes of -28.75% and +5.75%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Alibaba. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Alibaba currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Alibaba currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.33. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.27.

It is also worth noting that BABA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.15 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, positioning it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

