Alibaba (BABA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Alibaba (BABA) standing at $107.89, reflecting a -1.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.03%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.6%.

The the stock of online retailer has risen by 30.88% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Alibaba in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.24, marking a 4.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $33.01 billion, showing a 7.13% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $8.68 per share and a revenue of $139.56 billion, demonstrating changes of +0.7% and +6.94%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Alibaba. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Alibaba holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Alibaba is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.63. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.47 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that BABA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Internet - Commerce stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.03 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.