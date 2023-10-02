Alibaba (BABA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Alibaba (BABA) closed at $86.53 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.24% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online retailer had lost 8.7% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.45% in that time.

Alibaba will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.15, up 18.13% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $31.68 billion, up 8.78% from the year-ago period.

BABA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.13 per share and revenue of $133.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.99% and +4.67%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alibaba. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Alibaba is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Alibaba currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.84.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, which puts it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

