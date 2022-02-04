Alibaba (BABA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $122.22, marking a -1.01% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the online retailer had lost 2.5% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Alibaba will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Alibaba is projected to report earnings of $2.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 28.7%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.85 billion, up 11.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.96 per share and revenue of $132.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.92% and +24.06%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alibaba. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.93% lower. Alibaba is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

Investors should also note Alibaba's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.52. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.96.

Investors should also note that BABA has a PEG ratio of 1.65 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BABA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.5 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, which puts it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.