Is Alibaba (BABA) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Alibaba (BABA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Alibaba is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Alibaba is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BABA's full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, BABA has returned 25.9% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 22.2%. This means that Alibaba is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Booking Holdings (BKNG) is another Retail-Wholesale stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.9%.

In Booking Holdings' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Alibaba belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, which includes 39 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 30.7% so far this year, meaning that BABA is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns. Booking Holdings is also part of the same industry.

Alibaba and Booking Holdings could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

